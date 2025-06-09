Residents of the Hayatnagar neighbourhood in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, voluntarily demolished parts of an illegally built mosque, dargah, and temple to make way for a government-approved road-widening project. This is a unique and admirable example of community cooperation. Under the guidance of the local government, members of the Muslim and Hindu communities worked together to remove the encroaching structures in a peaceful manner. The program has received a lot of praise for encouraging harmony, civic duty, and respect for one another. District officials claimed that the planned path for infrastructure expansion was partially blocked by the religious buildings. Following the notification, local authorities of both religions not only approved the demolition but also actively took part in it, guaranteeing a peaceful and orderly completion of the project. Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid Survey: Houses Damaged, Stones Scattered on Streets After Clashes in UP Over Mosque Survey (Watch Video).

Hindus and Muslims Jointly Demolish Parts of Illegally Built Mosque, Dargah, and Temple

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: In a rare display of communal harmony, members of both Muslim and Hindu communities voluntarily demolished parts of an illegal mosque, dargah, and temple obstructing a road-widening project in the Hayatnagar area. The peaceful action took place under… pic.twitter.com/zQCCFlLwS2 — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)