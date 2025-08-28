In a high-profile Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final, Inter Miami hosted Orlando City at Chase Stadium, where Lionel Messi showcased his magic and ensured the Herons secured a ticket to the final. Marco Pasalic managed to break the deadlock in the dying moments of the first half, slamming a goal for Orlando City, handing the visitors a crucial lead. A foul on Tadeo Allande saw Lionel Messi step up and hit the equaliser via a penalty in the 77th minute. However, it was Messi's brilliance in the box that saw Miami take a 2-1 lead after the Argentine completed a brace for himself in the 88th minute, with Orlando City down to 10 men after David Brekalo earned a red card. Telasco Segovia completed the formalities for Inter Miami, scoring the third goal for this side in stoppage time. Lionel Messi in India! Argentina National Football Team Set To Play Friendly Match in Kerala in November 2025.

Inter Miami Reach Leagues Cup 2025 Final

It's over! 😱 Messi scores a brace to lead @InterMiamiCF's comeback and secure their ticket to #LeaguesCup2025 final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wpUWPcBhv7 — Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) August 28, 2025

