The UNGA declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga following a resolution presented by Indian PM Narendra Modi. As we observe the 9th annual International Yoga Day on June 21, 2023, the Indian army conducted yoga sessions at more than 100 locations along the land and maritime borders of the country to form ‘Bharatmala’. Yoga activities were along different border locations, including sand dunes of Longewala in Rajasthan, Dong Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, Siachen, Kanyakumari and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Netizens also joined in on the celebration by sharing pictures and tweets with #YogaWithBSF. International Yoga Day Greetings: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and Messages To Share and Celebrate the Day.

Yoga With BSF!

. Yoga teaches us to find peace within ourselves amidst the chaos of life. Let's celebrate Yoga Day 2023 with BSF and inspire others to embark on their own path of self-discovery. #YogaWithBSF pic.twitter.com/Gdsk08ThvK — Kailash (@Kailash73451268) June 21, 2023

International Yoga Day 2023 Celebration!

Yoga is not just a physical practice; it's a way of life. Join BSF in celebrating Yoga with BSF day and experience the transformative power of yoga. #YogaWithBSF pic.twitter.com/yCrLEBN3JV — Baby Doll (@ItsmeBabyDoll4) June 21, 2023

International Yoga Day 2023.

Your body exists in the past and your mind exists in the future. In yoga, they come together in the present. #YogawithBSF pic.twitter.com/K2gb7mAj3p — Kumari Dimple 💯% Follow Back. (@KumariDimple5) June 21, 2023

Happy International Yoga Day!

Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim, the better your practice, the brighter the flame. Happy International Yoga Day. Sam Sand Dunes, Rajasthan.#YogaWithBSF pic.twitter.com/UsCui0yg0w — Pooja Singh (@IamPoojaSingh2) June 21, 2023

Embrace the Stillness!

🌟 Embrace the stillness within and let your soul shine bright. BSF invites you to celebrate Yoga with BSF day and discover your inner radiance. #YogaWithBSF pic.twitter.com/80OjN8xLn9 — JITU SAHU (@JITUSAH125) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)