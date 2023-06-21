The UNGA declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga following a resolution presented by Indian PM Narendra Modi. As we observe the 9th annual International Yoga Day on June 21, 2023, the Indian army conducted yoga sessions at more than 100 locations along the land and maritime borders of the country to form ‘Bharatmala’. Yoga activities were along different border locations, including sand dunes of Longewala in Rajasthan, Dong Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, Siachen, Kanyakumari and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Netizens also joined in on the celebration by sharing pictures and tweets with #YogaWithBSF. International Yoga Day Greetings: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and Messages To Share and Celebrate the Day.

Yoga With BSF!

International Yoga Day 2023 Celebration!

International Yoga Day 2023.

Happy International Yoga Day!

Embrace the Stillness!

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)