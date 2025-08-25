iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly come next year with Apple's second-generation modem, which would help device owners get efficient performance and higher cellular connectivity. As per a report, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max would use the same Qualcomm modem. The slim smartphone is expected to use the same first-gen modem Apple offers in the iPhone 16e. Apple is also expected to include the highly anticipated iPhone Fold (Foldable iPhone) with its iPhone 18 series next year. This year, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 are expected to launch. OnePlus 15 To Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in China This Year, Company Likely To Skip OnePlus 14; Check Leaked Specifications and Features.

iPhone 18 Pro Launching in 2026 With Apple 2nd Gen Modem

The iPhone 18 Pro will also get the second gen Apple modem. This year’s Pro phones will use Qualcomm still. The slim phone though will use the first gen Apple modem, like the 16E. https://t.co/fhoI2CdIOu — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 24, 2025

