OnePlus 15 is the flagship smartphone set to launch this year with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor and offer premium specifications and features in China. Reports indicated the company would skip launching the OnePlus 14 version and move directly to the OnePlus 15 model. According to a tipster, the upcoming OnePlus 15 may come with a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage and 7,300mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Several leaks also suggested that the device could have a 50MP LYT700 primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera with a LUMO Imagine engine. On the front, it would likely have a 32MP camera. Additionally, it is expected to get an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, an IP68/69 rating, and a Plus, along with a new camera placement. Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price Range, Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch on August 26, 2025; Check All Details Here About New Vivo T Series Smartphone.

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features Leaked

OnePlus 15 expected specs: - 6.78" 1.5K 165Hz Flat OLED - SD 8 Elite 2 - LPDDR5X+ UFS 4.1 - 7300mAh + 100W + 50W wireless - 50MP LYT700 + 50MP UW (JN5) + 50MP 3x Periscope (JN5) - LUMO Image engine - 32MP front - Ultrasonic FPS, IP68/69 - Plus key , New camera deco — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) August 25, 2025

1

OnePlus 14 To Be Skipped, Instead OnePlus 15 To Be Launched

OnePlus 14 ❌ OnePlus 15 ✅ The next generation of OnePlus flagship will be called OnePlus 15! pic.twitter.com/GBjp7xR30R — OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) February 22, 2025

OnePlus 15 Leaked Details

OnePlus 15 summed up pic.twitter.com/I3iiOsrmyj — OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) July 13, 2025

