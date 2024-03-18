The Election Commission on Monday, March 18, appointed IPS officer Vivek Sahay as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal, following the removal of Rajeev Kumar from the DGP post ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. This decision comes as a significant move by the EC in ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections in the upcoming polls. The EC has also ordered the removal of home secretaries in six states, namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Additionally, secretaries of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have been transferred. Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Orders Removal of West Bengal DGP, Home Secretaries in Six States to Ensure Fair Elections.

Vivek Sahay Appointed as New DGP of West Bengal:

IPS officer Vivek Sahay appointed as the next DGP of West Bengal after the Election Commission today removed the DGP of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/i7AU1fgfVj — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

