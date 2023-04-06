India has amended the law requiring Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks to rely on the government's "fact-checking, according to a report in Techcrunch. As per the report, the government amended its IT law today in order to prohibit Facebook, Twitter, and other social media firms from publishing, hosting, or sharing false or misleading information. The amendments were made to the IT law in order to refrain social media networks from sharing misleading information about "any business" of the government. The government said that the social media platforms now have to rely on New Delhi's own fact-check unit to determine the authenticity of the information. Govt May Not Need to Amend Any Law for Permitting Foreign Participation in LIC IPO.

India To Require Facebook and Twitter Rely on Gov't Fact Checking

