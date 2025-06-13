A group of 12 to 15 men dressed in Nihang attire stormed into Duggal Chaap shop in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Wednesday night and violently attacked the owner with swords. CCTV footage shows the assailants thrashing the victim with the blunt side of the weapon while his brother, who tried to help, was slapped. The assault reportedly stemmed from an argument over a chaap order delay a day earlier, when four youths had visited the eatery. The next day, they returned with reinforcements and vandalised the shop. The victim also alleged that the attackers snatched his gold chain before fleeing. Police have identified one suspect, Inderjit, and launched a search to arrest the rest of the accused. Punjab Shocker: Students From Bihar Assaulted, Attacked With Swords at Bathinda’s Guru Kashi University, Several Injured; Disturbing Videos Go Viral.

Group of Nihangs Attack Shopkeeper With Swords

A Hindu shopkeeper in Punjab was hacked with swords by a mob of Nihang Sikhs all over a delayed order. They didn’t stop at violence. They ripped off his sacred thread (janeu) and mocked his faith: “Who allowed you to wear this?” pic.twitter.com/nHg9uWpjF3 — ĀryāAnvikṣā 🪷 (@Arya_Anviksha) June 12, 2025

