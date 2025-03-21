Several Bihari students at Guru Kashi University in Bathinda, Punjab, were allegedly attacked by locals and university staff, with some suffering skull fractures, severe wounds, and broken bones. Reports indicate that over 22 local students stormed the hostel, wielding swords and assaulting victims. Some injured students were seen in a blood-soaked state, pleading for help. Victims accused the university administration of colluding with the attackers. Shockingly, Punjab Police allegedly arrested the injured students instead of aiding them. Students also claimed that campus security personnel participated in the assault and even opened fire. Over two dozen students are injured, with some in critical condition. Desperate for help, they have emailed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Education Minister Sunil Kumar Singh. Videos and images of the brutal attack are now viral on social media. Accident Caught on Camera in Valsad: Biker Lands Under Pickup Vehicle After Being Hit by Speeding ST Bus in Gujarat, Critically Injured; Video Surfaces.

Students From Bihar Assaulted, Attacked with Swords at Bathinda’s Guru Kashi University (Disturbing Visuals)

These videos are from Guru Kashi University, Punjab.These shouldn't come as a surprise to any one of us. ANTI BIHAR SENTIMENT HAS BEEN ON THE RISE. Nitish kumar & DOUBLE ENGINE Government should be questioned on this front. We need to raise questions to assess the migration. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/i8M8NCcNPY — Pranav (@Pranav_sharrmma) March 21, 2025

