Encounter Breaks Out at Kokernag Area of Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag; 3 LeT Terrorists Trapped :

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag. IGP Kashmir says three terrorists of LeT are trapped. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Cy5Wa5lMMH — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

