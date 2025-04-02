A massive forest fire erupted in the Shutloo area of Rafiabad, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 2, spreading rapidly across steep, rugged terrain. The blaze has raised significant concern among local residents, as thick black smoke can be seen engulfing the forest, making it difficult to contain. In a video shared by the news agency IANS, local staff and residents are seen working tirelessly to control the fire. The challenging terrain has hindered firefighting efforts as the fire continues to rage uncontrollably. Baramulla Fire: Massive Blaze Damages 8 Houses in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jalal Sahib; No Casualties (See Pics and Videos).

Jammu and Kashmir Forest Fire:

Baramulla, J&K: A forest fire erupted in the Shutloo area of Rafiabad, Baramulla, spreading over a vast region. The steep terrain has made firefighting challenging, causing panic among locals. However, local staff and residents are actively working to bring it under control pic.twitter.com/VsYeMIKVHo — IANS (@ians_india) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)