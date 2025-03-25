Srinagar, March 25: At least eight houses were damaged in a fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla town, officials said on Tuesday. The fire broke out in one of the houses in the congested residential area of Jalal Sahib in the Old Baramulla town on Monday night and quickly spread to the adjoining houses, the officials said. Ganderbal Fire: Blaze Erupts at Main Market in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Massive fire in jalal sahib old Town Baramulla left 15 to 18 families shelterless who are all hand to mouth being street vendors. Joint efforts of youth,Adm., police &army helped in putting off fire. Appeal for immediate relief to @CM_JnK Hon'ble @OmarAbdullah Mr. @mingasherpa pic.twitter.com/LecigLBK3M — Adv Neelofar Masood. (@AdvNeelofar) March 24, 2025

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Fire broke out at several houses in Baramulla Old Town. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/jQswVFQ5hK — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

On the directions of DC B'la @mingasherpa, macadamization & repair work on National Highway near Delina flyover construction site has been started during night hours, ensuring smooth traffic & public convenience.@NHAI_Official @OfficeOfLGJandK@CM_JnK@diprjk@ddnewsSrinagar pic.twitter.com/D6SsqW5v2g — Deputy Commissioner Baramulla (@DCBaramulla) March 24, 2025

Fire tenders assisted by locals, police and army personnel helped in putting out the blaze, they said. One person sustained minor injuries in the fire fighting operation, the officials said, adding that the the cause of the fire was not immediately known. While property worth crores of rupees perished in the blaze, the exact quantum of damage will be ascertained later, the officials said.

