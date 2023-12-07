Several people are feared dead after a vehicle they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday, December 7, officials said. The vehicle was on its way to Sonamarg from Kargil when it skidded off the road and fell into a gorge on Zojila Pass, an official said. A video from the location has surfaced on social media. More details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Four Tourists Killed, Four Others Injured in Zojila Pass Accident As Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident

Jammu and Kashmir | Several people are feared dead after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass in Ganderbal district. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Road Accident Video

4 feared dead after vehicle rolls down into gorge on Zojila Pass#GANDERBAL: At least 4 persons are feared dead after a vehicle they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said. pic.twitter.com/dAKUz5kWVe — Jehlam Times (@JehlamTimes) December 7, 2023

