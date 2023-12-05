Srinagar, December 5: Four tourists were killed and four others were injured on Tuesday in a road accident in the Zojila Pass connecting Ladakh region with the Valley. Officials said that a taxi carrying tourists from Kerala went out of the driver’s control and rolled down into a deep gorge in Zojila Pass connecting Ladakh region with the Valley. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Three Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge After Driver Loses Control in Kishtwar

"Two out of the four injured have sustained critical injuries. A relief and rescue operation was started immediately after the accident occurred," officials said.

There were eight passengers and the driver in the ill-fated vehicle when it met with the accident.

