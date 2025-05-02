The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was shut down on Friday following a landslide at Chamba Seri in Ramban district, causing a significant disruption in vehicular movement along the vital route. According to SSP Traffic NHW, Raja Adil Hamid, restoration efforts are actively underway. "It will take another 3–4 hours to restore traffic on this route. Our priority will be to clear traffic going uphill," he said. The highway is a lifeline connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, and such disruptions often lead to traffic congestion and delays in essential supplies. Authorities have urged commuters to avoid the route until clearance operations are complete. Heavy machinery has been deployed at the site, and teams are working around the clock to remove debris and ensure the safe resumption of traffic. Travellers are advised to stay updated through official traffic advisories before planning their journey. Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides in Ramban, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Shut (Watch Videos).

Landslide at Chamba Seri Blocks Route

#WATCH | Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is closed due to landslide at Chamba Seri in Ramban District. Restoration work is underway. SSP Traffic NHW Raja Adil Hamid says, "It will take another 3-4 hours to restore traffic on this route. Our priority will be to clear traffic… pic.twitter.com/IkKSlcqQLi — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

