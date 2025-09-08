Four BEd Students from Rajasthan pulled off a remarkable feat to appear for their final semester exams in Uttarakhand after heavy rains and landslides blocked road access. Stranded in Haldwani, Omaram Choudhary, Magaram Choudhary, Prakash Choudhary, and Lucky Choudhary arranged a helicopter ride with Heritage Aviation to reach RS Tolia PG College in Munsiyari. The 280-km road journey, normally taking around 10 hours, was completed in just 25-30 minutes by air. Each student paid approximately INR 10,400 for the round trip, which allowed them to take their exams on September 3 and return safely to Haldwani. Employed as teachers while pursuing their BEd degree through correspondence from Uttarakhand Open University, the students described the helicopter ride as both exciting and essential, saving a year of academic effort. Landslide in Haridwar: Portion of Hill Collapses As Massive Landslide Hits Uttarakhand’s Mansa Devi, Blocks Railway Traffic on Dehradun-Haridwar Route.

4 Students Fly by Helicopter to Take Exam in Uttarakhand

🚨Four B.Ed students from Rajasthan refused to let landslides ruin their final exam! With all roads to Munsyari #Uttarakhand blocked by rain, they hired a private helicopter from Balotra.covering 300 km in 40 minutes Each spent Rsn10,400 on the round trip. Their quick thinking… pic.twitter.com/kUREjzj7OI — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)