Today, October 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the PMO said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured." PM Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia relief of INR 1 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and INR 50,000 to those injured. At least 18 people were killed after a landslide hit a bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bhalughat area in Bilaspur. The bus was carrying 30-35 passengers and was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin when it was hit by a landslide. Bilaspur Bus Accident: At Least 18 Killed As Landslide Hits Bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bhalughat, Rescue Operations Underway (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Bilaspur Landslide

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 7, 2025

