Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Heavy rainfall on Sunday triggered landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, leading to the complete closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and damage to several houses.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid the route until weather conditions improve and clearance operations are completed.

Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria, speaking to ANI, said the highway was "completely blocked" in the Ramban sector and urged travellers to avoid the route.

"The national highway (Jammu-Srinagar NH in Ramban district) is completely blocked (due to landslides). Avoid this highway till the weather improves. Clearance work is ongoing, but it does not seem that the highway will open before evening or tomorrow because it is raining continuously," he said.

Several buildings and vehicles are damaged due to a landslide following heavy rains and a hailstorm in the Ramban district

Meanwhile, in Sonmarg, Snow clearance is underway on the Amarnath trek in Baltal by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) 122 RCC.

In Doda, Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Bhalessa in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir ,with fog engulfing the mountains and surrounding villages in the area.

Multiple parts of the Union territory, including Jammu and Udhampur, have been experiencing heavy rainfall in the past few days, causing damage to property and blocking National Highways.

In Udhampur's Namban area, National Highway 44 was blocked due to the heavy rains the previous night. On April 17, multiple trees were uprooted due to heavy winds and rain, resulting in damaged property, power outages, and blocked roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a warning for severe weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir between April 18 and 20, citing the influence of an active western disturbance. The forecast included heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds, prompting authorities to implement precautionary measures to safeguard lives and livestock.

In Rajouri, a severe windstorm accompanied by thundering hailstorms caused destruction across the Kalakote sub-district on April 19.

The worst-affected areas include Tehsil Kalakote and Mogla Block, where strong winds tore through the region. Some houses with tin-sheet roofs were unable to withstand the storm's intensity. Almost 100 homes have reportedly been destroyed, and some school buildings have suffered roof damage, according to ADC Kalakote, Tanveer Ahmed. (ANI)

