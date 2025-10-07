A massive landslide struck a bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening, October 7, resulting in at least 18 deaths. The incident occurred in Bilaspur's Bhalughat area. The bus carrying 30-35 passengers was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin when it was struck by a landslide. Excavation and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing. Local administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot. Bilaspur Landslide: 10 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Carrying Passengers Hit by Landslide in Balurghat Area; Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Expresses Grief (See Pics and Videos).

At Least 18 Killed As Landslide Hits Bus in Himachal's Bilaspur

18 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal's Bilaspur: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2025

Landslide Hits Bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh | At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a private bus was hit by a landslide in the Balurghat area of Jhandhuta subdivision in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district. Excavation and rescue operations are continuing on a war… pic.twitter.com/1mlKWXCDkQ — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

