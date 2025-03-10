A devastating fire in a firecracker shop in Jharkhand's Garhwa on March 10, claimed five lives, including three minors. The blaze erupted when firecrackers stored outside ignited, causing panic among those nearby. In a desperate attempt to escape, the shop owner and children rushed inside but succumbed to suffocation, officials said. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem, while authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire. Deputy Commissioner Shekhar Jamuar confirmed that the district administration is processing ex gratia relief for the bereaved families. Further measures are being taken to ensure fire safety in the area. Jharkhand Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at NTPC Plant in Chatra, Viral Video Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Firecracker Shop Fire in Garhwa Kills Five

Garhwa, Jharkhand: Five people, including three minors, died as a fire broke out in a firecracker shop in the Ranka police station area. Firecrackers were kept outside the shop. When a fire broke out, children and the shop owner went inside the shop in panic and died of… — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)