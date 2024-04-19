A massive fire broke out in Jharkhand today, April 19. According to news agency PTI, the blaze erupted at the NTPC plant in Chatra, Jharkhand. A 38-second video clip of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. The clip shows the NTPC plant being engulfed in flames as black smoke covers the skies. Jharkhand: Police Nab Three TSPC Maoists in Chatra District, Recover Firearms.

Massive Fire in Jharkhand

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at #NTPC plant in Chatra, #Jharkhand. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/F7lJ5yR0Wd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2024

