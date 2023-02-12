Two cops were shot dead by criminals on Saturday night in Deoghar. Both the policemen were deployed as bodyguards of a businessman. The deceased cops were identified as Santosh Yadav and Ravi Mishra. Probe is underway to find out if it was an encounter or culprits opened fire indiscriminately. Jharkhand Shocker: Pregnant IRB Constable Shot by Her Husband Over Illicit Affair in Ranchi, Accused Held.

Cops Shot Dead in Deoghar:

Jharkhand| Two policemen were shot dead by criminals yesterday night in Deoghar. Both the policemen were deployed as bodyguards of a businessman. Probe underway to find out if it was an encounter or culprits opened fire indiscriminately: Deoghar police — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

