Renowned journalist Chitra Tripathi recently took to X and claimed that her deepfake video was created and shared on social media. The video depicts the latter criticising the Narendra Modi government based on a survey conducted allegedly by a news channel. “This is fake news, my video is being misused. There is a need for strict action against these people”, Tripathi wrote in the caption of her post. Deepfake: PM Narendra Modi Asks Journalists to Educate People About Dangers of Deep Fakes, Says 'Saw a Video Where I Was Singing Garba Songs' (Watch Video).

Journalist Claims Her Deepfake Video Was Made and Circulated on Social Media

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)