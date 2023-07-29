BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday offered prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Nadda is on a day visit to the state to chair the core committee meeting of the Rajasthan BJP. A video of Nadda offering prayers also went viral on social media. The 1-minute 52-second video clip shows JP Nadda offering prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. Andhra Pradesh: BJP National President JP Nadda Offers Prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati (Watch Video).

JP Nadda Offers Prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple

#WATCH | BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur He is on one day visit to the state to chair core committee meeting of Rajasthan BJP. pic.twitter.com/8Adlbn4V45 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

