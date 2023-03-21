Chetan Kumar aka Chetan Ahimsa is known for his role in the film Aa Dinagalu. The Kannada actor, who is also a socio-political activist, tweeted on March 20 – ‘Hindutva is built on LIES’. This tweet went viral and a complaint was filed against the actor at the Seshadripuram Police Station. As per reports, Chetan has been arrested in Bengaluru and a case has been registered against him under IPC sections 295A and 505B, reports FPJ. Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Arrested for Posting Derogatory Messages Against HC Judge.

Chetan Kumar Arrested

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested by Seshadripuram police in Bengaluru after his tweet stating Hindutva is 'built on lies' went viral online. Yesterday, Chetan tweeted that Hindutva is built on lies. A complaint was registered at Seshadripuram PS based on the tweet. The… https://t.co/rSkyw4gQvy — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Chetan Kumar’s Viral Tweet

