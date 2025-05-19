A 16-year-old student died under suspicious circumstances at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Sunday, May 18. Ruchi Gupta, a resident of Mohalla Buddhu Kuncha, was admitted with a fever and initially showed signs of recovery. However, her condition worsened after she drank water and was allegedly given the wrong injection by a nurse. As her condition deteriorated, the family attempted to take her to Farrukhabad for further treatment, accompanied by the doctor, but she died on the way. The doctor reportedly fled after her death. Enraged family members returned to the hospital and staged a protest. Mainpuri Shocker: Woman Dies of Heart Attack As Doctor Watches Reels In Emergency Ward of UP Hospital, Probe Ordered After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Student Dies After Given ‘Wrong’ Injection in Uttar Pradesh

यूपी के कन्नौज में एक छात्रा की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई. गुस्साए परिजनों ने अस्पताल में तोड़फोड़ की. घरवालों ने डॉक्टर पर गलत इंजेक्शन लगाने का आरोप लगाया है. pic.twitter.com/y862LaX4VQ — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 19, 2025

