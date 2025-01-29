Mainpuri Shocker: Woman Dies of Heart Attack As Doctor Watches Reels In Emergency Ward of UP Hospital, Probe Ordered After Disturbing Video Surfaces

Mainpuri, January 29: A tragic incident at the Mainpuri district hospital has sparked outrage after a 60-year-old woman, Pravesh Kumari, died following a heart attack while reportedly receiving negligent care from a doctor on duty. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the woman was rushed to the emergency ward around noon. Her family claims that the doctor, Dr Adarsh Sanger, ignored her condition and continued to watch reels on his phone, instructing a nurse to handle the patient instead of personally attending to her. Despite repeated pleas for help, the doctor allegedly remained glued to his phone as the patient lay in emergency ward for 15 minutes.

As Kumari’s condition worsened, her son Guru Sharan Singh raised his voice in protest, reported TOI. In a shocking turn of events, Dr. Sanger reportedly slapped Singh, escalating tensions in the hospital. CCTV footage has surfaced, showing the doctor seated and using his phone while nurses attend to the patient, and later, the doctor slapping the patient’s son. Unnao Boat Capsizes Over Reels Craze: Teenager Dies, 6 Others Rescued As Boat Flips in Lake While Making Social Media Reels In Uttar Pradesh.

Woman Dies of Heart Attack As Doctor Watches Reels in UP Hospital (Disturbing Visuals)

Singh described the dire situation, stating that his family had tried everything, rubbing her arms and feet in distress. Fifteen minutes passed, during which the woman’s condition deteriorated, and blood started flowing from her mouth. The doctor eventually approached, but in an angry manner. ‘Suicide’ Over Instagram Reels In UP: Fed Up With Frequent Fights With Husband Over Her Reel ‘Addiction’, Woman Dies by Jumping in Front of Train in Mahoba.

Dr Madan Lal, the Chief Medical Superintendent, confirmed the incident and assured an investigation. He stated that strict action would be taken if Dr Sanger is found guilty of negligence.

