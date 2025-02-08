A shocking incident in a village in the Gursahaiganj Kotwali area of Kannauj has come to light, where a young man harassed a girl on her way to coaching. When she protested, the accused brutally assaulted her. The ordeal did not end there, as when the girl’s brother went to lodge a complaint, he was also beaten up. The victim has accused the police of inaction in the case. Meanwhile, Kannauj Police has stated that the SHO of Gursahaiganj has been directed to take necessary action regarding the matter. Kannauj Railway Station Roof Collapse: Under-Construction Building Collapses, Several Trapped (Watch Video).

Girl Assaulted for Resisting Harassment, Brother Also Attacked for Complaining

SHO गुरसहायगंज को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — kannauj police (@kannaujpolice) February 8, 2025

