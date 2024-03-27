BJP has nominated Haryana's current Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as its candidate for the Karnal Assembly by-election, following the resignation of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from the seat. The Election Commission declared that the by-election to fill the vacant Karnal assembly constituency in Haryana will be held on May 25. Haryana Floor Test: CM Nayab Singh Saini Moves Confidence Motion for His Government.

Karnal Assembly By-Election 2024

Karnal assembly by-election: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini fielded from Karnal Assembly seat. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/w2jLFUvQZE — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

