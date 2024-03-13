Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has moved the confidence motion in the state Assembly. With the alliance between BJP and JJP at its end, the BJP relies on the support of six independent MLAs and Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) to cross the majority mark. The BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, with the majority mark at 46. Haryana Special Assembly Session Today; Newly Elected CM Nayab Singh Saini To Prove Majority in House.

Haryana Floor Test

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini moves Confidence Motion for his Government in the state Assembly. pic.twitter.com/vInazqrPel — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

