A 19-year-old first-year AIML (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) student, Tejaswini from Raichur, was found dead in the hostel of Halligattu CET College in Ponnampet. The incident, which occurred late Wednesday night, is being investigated as a case of suicide. According to Kodagu Police, a suicide note was recovered from her room. In the note, Tejaswini reportedly stated that she had six backlogs and felt overwhelmed by academic pressure. She expressed that she no longer wished to continue her studies. Tejaswini had enrolled in the college to pursue a degree in AIML and was staying in the campus hostel. Her untimely death has shocked classmates and staff, with many pointing to the rising mental health concerns among students in high-pressure academic environments. Ghaziabad: Blackmailed by Ex-Girlfriend’s New Partner, 24-Year-Old UP Man Dies by Suicide (Watch Video).

19-Year-Old AIML Student Dies by Suicide in Ponnampet Hostel

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

