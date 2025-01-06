An 8-year-old girl, Tejaswini, tragically passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack at St. Francis School in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka. The third-grader collapsed around 11:30 am while showing her book to her teacher. She lost consciousness after clutching the wall for support. Her teacher immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. The incident has left her family, classmates, and teachers in shock and mourning. Tejaswini had gone to school like any other day, with her parents unaware it would be their final goodbye. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: Youth Suffers Heart Attack While Playing Cricket in Maharashtra’s Jalna, Dies (Disturbing Video).

Sudden Death in Chamarajanagar

