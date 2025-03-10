The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a wife accused of abetting the suicide of her husband. The court passed the order while observing that no serious fight in the recent past has been shown in the alleged suicide note. The Punjab and Haryana high court also noted that prima facie, as per the alleged suicide note, the husband was perturbed with the unwarranted desire of the wife, whereby, she had been insisting to reside separately from her parents-in-law. "In the said suicide note, it does not come out that when in recent past any serious fight/altercation took place between the petitioner and her husband or which act had instigated the deceased to commit suicide," Justice Sanjay Vashishth said. The court observed while hearing a pre-arrest bail of a woman who was booked under Section 108 IPC (Abetment of suicide). Runaway Couples Must Disclose Full Identity Details to Court in Protection Matters, Says Punjab and Haryana High Court; Registry Issues Notice.

HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Woman Accused of Abetting Husband's Suicide

Suicide Note Doesn't Show Serious Fight Between Couple: Punjab & Haryana HC Grants Pre-Arrest Bail To Wife Accused Of Abetting Husband's Suicide | ⁦@AimanChishti⁩https://t.co/IyHet7N4c2 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 10, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

