Bengaluru, April 20: The ruling BJP in Karnataka has released its fourth list, naming candidates for remaining two constituencies- Shivamogga and Manvi.

In Shivamogga, the party on Wednesday gave the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's family.

Eshwarappa, a former Deputy Chief Minister, had recently conveyed to the party's central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics, and had requested it to not consider fielding him in the Assembly polls from Shivamogga. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases 6th and Final List of Five Candidates.

The five-time MLA from the constituency, however, is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh, from the segment. Senior BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath, who too was an aspirant from Shivamogga, quit the party earlier on Wednesday, and joined JD(S). He is now the JD(S) candidate from the Assembly segment. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Congress Releases Fifth List of Candidates, Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan Up Against CM Basavaraj Bommai From Shiggaon Constituency.

From Manvi, a ST reserve constituency, the party has fielded B V Nayak.

With the announcement of this list, the BJP has announced candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state. April 20 is the last day for filing of nominations. Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13.