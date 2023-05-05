Popular Telugu actor Brahmanandam was seen campaigning for the upcoming Karnataka elections. Brahmanandam, a renowned comedian is seen campaigning in the Chikballapura constituency. He is campaigning in support of the state Health Minister Sudhakar. Brahmanandam was invited to campaign because of the constituency's majority of Telugu voters. The actor spoke in Telugu and interacted with voters, stressing Sudhakar's work in the medical field and urging people to vote for him. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Pre-Poll Survey Predicts Hung House, BJP May Emerge as Single Largest Party With 105 Seats; Check Seat-Wise Predictions for Congress and JDS Here.

Brahmanandam Campaigns For Sudhakar in Chikkaballapur

