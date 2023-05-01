Ahead of May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka, News18-Convergent institute has come out with interesting outcomes through its pre-poll survey that suggests a hung verdict in the southern state. The opinion poll predicted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be the single largest party with 105 seats while congress and JDS are expected to get 87 and 32 seats respectively according to the poll. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Janata Dal (Secular) Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Karnataka Opinion Poll

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)