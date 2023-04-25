Ahead of the assembly election in Karnataka, State Congress chief DK Shivakumar took a swipe at BJP and Home Miniter Amit Shah. Speaking during a roadshow in the state, DK Shivakumar said that the people in the state are fed up with the double-engine Govt. "It is a daydream of Amit Shah. Congress Govt will be formed in Karnataka on 13th May. South Indian people are very shrewd, very diplomatic, educated," he added. Shivakumar also said that people in Karnataka love a Congress Govt. Shivakumar's statements come after Shah said that BJP will win with a huge majority. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah Exudes Confidence About BJP's Victory, Says 'We Are Going To Win With a Huge Majority'.

They Are Fed Up With the Double-Engine Govt

#WATCH | #KarnatakaElection2023 | "It is a daydream of Amit Shah. Congress Govt will be formed in Karnataka on 13th May. South Indian people are very shrewd, very diplomatic, educated. They love a Congress Govt here. They are fed up with the double-engine Govt..," says State… https://t.co/4Up5n0Yqit pic.twitter.com/32e2SMpKFR — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

