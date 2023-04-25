Ahead of the assembly election in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow in Yadgir. Speaking during the rally, Shah said, "We have Govt in 16 states. Let Siddaramaiah say whatever he wants, the people of Karnataka won't believe it." He also expressed confidence about BJP's victory in the state and said, "We governed well...We are going to win with a huge majority." Besides, Shah also said that BS Yediyurappa is the tallest Lingayat leader. "He will hold 110 public rallies," he added. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of BJP Candidates and Their Constituencies.

We Are Going To Win With a Huge Majority

#WATCH | #KarnatakaElection2023 | Yadgir: Union HM Amit Shah says, "We have Govt in 16 states. Let Siddaramaiah say whatever he wants, the people of Karnataka won't believe it. We governed well...We are going to win with a huge majority." "BS Yediyurappa is the tallest Lingayat… pic.twitter.com/Q1CUpKJJV2 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)