Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge, on Friday, February 16, attacked the BJP over the Karnataka Budget session. Speaking to the media, Priyank Kharge said that BJP has time and again insulted Kannadigas. "Today during the Budget session, they stormed out of the session...that means they are scared, they are unable to face the facts that the Central Government is indeed having a step-motherly attitude towards Karnataka," he said. The Congress leader also said that in the past 10 years, any policy of the BJP or anything that the BJP does is vindictive. Karnataka Budget 2024–25: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Presents His 15th Budget Amidst High Expectations (Watch Video).

BJP Has Time and Again Insulted Kannadigas

#WATCH | Bengaluru: On Karnataka Budget session, Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge says, "BJP has time and again insulted Kannadigas. Today during the Budget session, they stormed out of the session... that means they are scared, they are unable to face the… pic.twitter.com/efijTOXsg7 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

