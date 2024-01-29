The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Janta Dal Secular (JDS) workers held protest against Congress-led state government in Keragodu village in Karnataka’s Mandya region on Monday, January 29, 2024. A controversy erupted in the area after the district administration brought down the Hanuman flag hoisted by the Gram Panchayat Board of Mandya district on Sunday. Heavy force has been deployed in the area. Karnataka: Security Beefed Up After Administration Removed Saffron Flag in Mandya, Section 144 Imposed (Watch Videos).

BJP, JDS Workers Hold Protest in Mandya

#WATCH | Karnataka: BJP and JDS workers hold protest in Keragodu village, Mandya over the Hanuman flag hoisted by the Gram Panchayat Board of Mandya district, which was brought down by the district administration, yesterday. Heavy force has been deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/3RvOUyPfat — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

