The Karnataka High Court pronounced a verdict on the Hijab issue today. The court was hearing a plea filed by a section of girls from Udupi district demanding to wear Hijab inside the classrooms and educational premises, as their fundamental right. Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi pronounced the verdict today over the issue and dismissed all petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in educational institutions.

Check Tweet:

Karnataka High Court dismisses various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions pic.twitter.com/RK4bIEg6xX — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)