A man was arrested for assaulting an employee of the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM) in Koppal district, Karnataka on Wednesday. The incident unfolded when a GESCOM employee visited the residence of the accused to collect an outstanding bill. However, the accused refused to make the payment. In response, the official, accompanied by a colleague, tried to disconnect the electricity supply. This action provoked an angry reaction from the accused, who physically attacked the electricity official. The entire incident was recorded on camera by the colleague. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Manager Beaten to Death on Boss’ Orders for 'Theft' in Shahjahanpur, Video of Assault Goes Viral.

Man Assaults Electricity Company Employee:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)