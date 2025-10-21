Today, October 21, the Kerala High Court gave an interim direction to the Station House Officer, Negumangad (5th respondent), to conduct a thorough investigation in a case where an advocate (6th respondent) has been accused of misappropriating around INR 40 lakh from her client. Notably, the court asked the SHO to effect the arrest of the lawyer and her husband, who are accused in the case, after noting that the offence was attracted, prima facie. As per the details, the petitioner in the case was a respondent before the Family Court in the cases which were filed by his wife. The respondent lawyer was engaged as his counsel in the cases. During the pendency of the proceedings, the cases were amicably settled. Thereafter, as directed by the lawyer, the petitioner transferred a sum of INR 40 Lakhs to the account of the respondent's husband for handing over to the petitioner's wife. It was alleged that the said amount was misappropriated by the 6th respondent and her husband. This resulted in the petitioner filing a complaint before the Superintendent of Police, and an FIR was registered. However, the petitioner approached the High Court as no proper investigation was conducted. Sabarimala Gold Theft Row: Kerala High Court Asks Criminal Case to Be Filed, Cites 475 Gm Gold Missing.

