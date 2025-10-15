A controversial video from a virtual Delhi High Court session has gone viral, showing a lawyer engaging in inappropriate conduct before the hearing commenced. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday while participants were waiting for the judge to join. In the video, the lawyer, dressed in court attire, is seen sitting in his room with only the side of his face visible. A woman in a saree stands before him as he pulls her hand and draws her close. Despite her visible reluctance, the lawyer is seen kissing her, prompting her to pull away. The footage has sparked outrage on social media, raising serious concerns over decorum and professionalism during online court proceedings. While the court was not in session at the time, the act has drawn criticism from legal professionals and the public, with many calling for disciplinary action. Kolhapur Hostel Ragging Horror: Viral Video Shows Minor Children Beaten With Belt and Bat at Shamrao Patil Shikshan Sanstha Premises in Talsande, Case Registered.

Delhi High Court Virtual Hearing Video Sparks Outrage as Lawyer Seen Kissing Woman

Welcome to Digital India Justice 😂 Court is online… but judge forgot it’s LIVE! ☠️ When tech meets tradition — and the camera off button loses the case! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1GbfOFQ6w7 — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)