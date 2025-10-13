Recently, the Kerala High Court granted bail to a 26-year-old man accused of smothering his 19-year-old girlfriend to death. As per the details of the case, the accused killed his girlfriend after sexually assaulting her at her house in Chottanikkara. The Kerala HC bench of Jusice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that, prima facie, there was insufficient evidence to establish the charge of sexual assault against the accused as the medical and post-mortem reports did not indicate any forced sexual act. The judge also added that most injuries appeared minor or related to the victim's attempted hanging. "The medical report of the victim does not indicate any recent sexual assault. In fact, prima facie, there seems to be no material to even suggest any sexual assault on the victim. There were no injuries seen on the private parts of the victim as well," the court said. Noting that the allegations against the accused were serious, the high court granted him conditional bail, considering his young age, his custody of over 9 months and the remote possibility of immediate trial. Lakshmi Menon Case: Kerala High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Actress in Abduction and Assault Case.

