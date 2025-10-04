Recently, the Kerala High Court upheld the conviction and life sentence of a man who was found guilty of attacking his wife and four children by pouring acid on them. The high court bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice KV Jayakumar also directed the State government to pay INR 3 lakh each to the convict's wife and four minor children who were injured in the attack, on finding that the trial court had failed to consider the aspect of victim compensation. Further, the Kerala HC stressed that in acid attack cases, courts must ensure victims get proper financial relief. The high court passed the order in a criminal appeal filed by the accused man, who challenged the trial court's verdict against him. Dulquer Salmaan Moves Kerala High Court Over Seized Vehicle by Customs Authorities Under ‘Operation Numkhoor’.

Kerala High Court Directs State Government To Pay INR 3 Lakh Each to the Convict's Wife and Four Minor Children

The man had challenged his conviction stating that none of the victims saw him pour the acid. Read more to know why the Court refused to set aside his conviction: https://t.co/xyJCA4EVQP pic.twitter.com/WYnGNd3coM — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) October 3, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

