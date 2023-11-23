As heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Idukki on Thursday, November 23. It issued yellow alert in seven districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad as rains continued to batter the state. While hilly areas like Idukki and Pathanamthitta witnessed landslides and mudslides, flood like situation affected the normal life in many other parts. Kerala Shooting: Youth Opens Fire at School in Naikkanal; 'No Need To Panic', Says Thrissur Collector (Watch Video).

IMD Issues Orange Alert in Three Districts and Yellow Alert in Seven Districts of Kerala:

