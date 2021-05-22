Kerala Reports 28,514 New COVID-19 Cases, 45,400 Recoveries & 176 Deaths Today:

28,514 new #COVID19 cases, 45,400 recoveries and 176 deaths reported in Kerala today. Total 20,25,319 recoveries and 7170 deaths in the state so far. Active cases 2,89,283: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/qjjPdL1H0w — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)