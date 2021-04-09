Kerala Reports 5,063 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Kerala reports 5,063 new #COVID19 cases and 2,475 recoveries and 22 deaths. Number of active cases now at 36,185; so far 11,12,758 patients have recovered from the disease. — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

