An elderly woman was injured in a brutal knife attack by robbers at Guru Gobind Singh Avenue in Jalandhar. The assailants targeted her during a robbery attempt, leaving her wounded before fleeing the scene. Locals rushed to help and informed the police, who have launched an investigation. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits and ensure justice. Shiv Sena Leader Murdered in Jalgaon: Yuvraj Koli Stabbed to Death by 3 Over Old Enmity in Maharashtra, 1 Arrested (Watch Video).

Robber Stabs Elderly Woman Before Fleeing With Valuables

An elderly woman was injured in a fatal knife attack by robbers at guru gobind singh avenue in Jalandhar. pic.twitter.com/3AFjXMl4qk — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 22, 2025

